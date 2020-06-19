Cocktails being served as hotel opens Boston’s only rooftop pool

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s only rooftop pool has reopened and cocktails and small bites are being offered to guests.

The Colonnade Boston’s rooftop pool started accepting reservations earlier this week, according to an announcement posted on its website.

Reservations can be made to swim at the pool between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., the hotel said.

The pool’s capacity has been greatly reduced due to coronavirus safety guidelines. Social distancing is being enforced and masks must be worn.

Pool guests will also be able to enjoy food and craft cocktails.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)