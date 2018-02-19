HUDSON, NH (WHDH) - Chemotherapy isn’t stopping one brother’s charitable mission to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness, a 10-year tradition for the family.

Tyler Blanchette and his brother Brandon said they host the fundraiser to honor their great grandfather.

“It’s just fabulous that people are that charitable when it comes to something of this importance that affects a lot of people,” said the boys’ father, Roger Blanchette.

The boys started the stand when Tyler was just 6 years old.

A decade later, they’ve raised more than $25,000 to help those locally impacted by the disease.

“The response from the community has been incredible, and I think it will continue to motivate him to continue doing the cocoa stand and continue pursuing his dreams knowing that the whole community is behind him,” said their mother, Melissa Blanchette.

In 2017, there was a setback for Tyler after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The brain tumor was removed and Tyler has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment ever since.

His family said he hasn’t lost hope and enthusiasm for the cause.

“He’s resilient. When the doctors came in and told him he had a brain tumor, he probably cried for about two minutes if that, then he told us, ‘don’t worry.’ It’s just gonna be a chapter in his autobiography,” said Melissa.

He is still in recovery, but Tyler said nothing will stop him from fundraising.

“The support that we’re getting, I think it’s pushed me further,” said Tyler. “I think I want to fight for everyone here, just to do what I want to do.”

The teen’s were inspired to raise money for Alzheimer’s after their grandfather died from the disease.

Tyler said hosting the hot cocoa stand each year helps push him towards that goal.

