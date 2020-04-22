‘Code Rocky’: Hospital in Western Mass. celebrates coronavirus patients who get discharged

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield is making sure each coronavirus patient who gets discharged from the hospital feels special following their battle with COVID-19.

Every time a Code Rocky is called throughout the facility, employees line the hallways as the patient gets wheeled out of the medical center on a gurney.

The staff member cheer loudly and clap for the patients.

The medical center wrote on Twitter that they hope “these uplifting moments of joy carry us all through!”

Every Code Rocky is just as special as the next! As COVID-19 patients head home, it gives us all a feeling of hope and strength. Here is a Code Rocky at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. May these uplifting moments of joy carry us all through! #aheartfeltthankyou #baystatestrong pic.twitter.com/dpfpK7abGz — Baystate Health (@Baystate_Health) April 21, 2020

