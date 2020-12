Codebreaking experts say they have cracked a 51-year-old cipher sent by the Zodiac Killer.

The still-unidentified killer terrorized California in the late 1960s and early 1970s, taunting police with coded messages sent to newspapers.

According to the codebreakers, one part of the message says “I hope you have lots of fun in trying to catch me.”

