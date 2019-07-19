WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester coffee shop, Brew on the Grid, is celebrating summer with a refreshing twist.

The shop announced that for every day the city’s temperature reaches 100 degrees, they will give away 100 small cold brew iced coffees the following day.

“We hope that giving away these cold brew coffees will be a way for the local community members to embrace and enjoy the heat wave and weather,” Sam Morris, general manager of Brew, said. “We also were looking for a way to say thank-you to the community who we serve each and every day!”

This initiative will run until Labor Day.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)