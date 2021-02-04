Coffee shop that employs individuals living with disabilities heading to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A unique coffee business is opening up shop in Boston.

Bitty and Beau’s is a coffee shop that employs 120 individuals living with disabilities.

They had to close their doors for two months during the pandemic, but are now scouting out a location in Boston to open up shop in the fall.

“Most of the people that we hire never had a job before, so we work with them to uncover their skill set and figure out what they feel good about doing and what their potential is,” owner Amy Wright said.

Wright said she and her husband started the business to transform hearts and minds. They have two children who are both living with Down Syndrome that they named the business after.

“We’re trying to not only create jobs for people with disabilities but also have the public come in here and witness what’s possible so that they go back to their place of work and figure out a way to hire someone with a disability because that’s when we can really create some change,” Wright said.

The franchise has locations in the Carolinas, Georgia and Maryland but plans to open up 100 locations in the next 10 years.

