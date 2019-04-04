Cohasset fire crews battle 4-alarm blaze

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responding to a 4:30 p.m. report of a structure fire at a South Main Street building that is home to an auto body shop and two apartments found heavy smoke pouring from the roof.

Residents said a car was being repaired when the blaze broke out.

“We looked behind us, and there was smoke coming out of the building, so we moved the car out of the way, so it wouldn’t catch fire,” said Darrell Winquist, who was working close by.

Fire crews found themselves working to contain the fire amid strong wind gusts.

The high winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning — meaning that extremely dry conditions and high winds could produce dangerous conditions until 8 p.m.

Ann Marie Young, the tenant’s sister, says everything in the apartment above the body shop is lost.

“He works hard and gets home at the end of the day and that’s his home. He’s a simple guy,” she said.

South Main Street between Beechwood and Brook Street will be closed for the remainder of the night, according to police.

There is no word on any injuries.

