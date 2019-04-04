Cohasset fire crews battle fierce winds at 3-alarm blaze

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Cohasset braving windy conditions Thursday afternoon as they work to extinguish a three-alarm fire.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a commercial building on South Main Street around 4:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the building’s roof.

The main concern for firefighters is to keep the blaze contained to just one structure as winds whip at around 15 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning meaning that extremely dry conditions in addition to high winds could produce dangerous conditions until 8 p.m.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene, including Cohasset, Norwell and Hanover.

There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was evacuated.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)