Cohasset fire crews battle fierce winds to extinguish 3-alarm blaze

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset firefighters battled through windy conditions Thursday as they worked to extinguish a three-alarm blaze.

Fire crews responding to a 4:30 p.m. report of a structure fire at a South Main Street building that is home to an auto body shop and two apartments found heavy smoke pouring from the roof.

Residents said a car was being repaired when the blaze broke out.

Fire crews found themselves working to contain the fire amid strong wind gusts.

The high winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning — meaning that extremely dry conditions and high winds could produce dangerous conditions until 8 p.m.

The road has been temporarily closed to oncoming traffic.

There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was evacuated.

