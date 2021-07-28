COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Cohasset are temporarily closing a portion of Sandy Beach as they investigate what may be causing the sand there to darken and stink.

Though regular, weekly water quality tests for the beach have come back clean, testing around the discolored area on the upper north side show high levels of bacteria, according to a statement from the Cohasset Health Department and Department of Public Works.

Beginning Thursday, the town will be digging in and around the area to determine the source of the problem.

Officials say that as soon as the source is identified, steps will be taken to address it and reopen that part of the beach to the public.

No further details have been released.

