COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe waived his appearance in court on Monday just days after he was stabbing in jail.

Walshe did not appear at a pre-trail hearing and his attorneys have raised concerns about the preservation of evidence ahead of his trial. The trial is set to begin next month.

According to his attorney, Walshe was stabbed last Thursday in a housing unit at the Norfolk County Corrections Center in Dedham. He was treated at a hospital and was returned to jail.

Walshe is accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Ana, in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day in 2023. Her remains have never been found.

