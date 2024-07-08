COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a series of parked cars in local neighborhoods, police announced.

Cohasset police in a statement said the break-ins happened around Cohasset Village, Pleasant Street, Red Gate Lane, and Fern Way throughout the day and evening on Sunday.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jack MacMillan Sunday night near 10:30 p.m., according to police, and recovered stolen property. Police said officers also recovered several prescription pills that did not belong to MacMillan.

In their statement, Cohasset police said MacMillan entered cars, “ransacked them,” and made off with stolen items. Police said their follow-up investigation and subsequent 911 calls reporting suspicious activity helped investigators track MacMillan down on North Main Street near Wheelwright Park.

MacMillan is now facing charges including breaking and entering a motor vehicle at night with the intent to commit a felony, two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle during the day with the intent to commit a felony, receiving stolen property, and possession of class E drugs.

Police said MacMillan was held overnight ahead of a court appearance Monday morning. During his booking, police said, officers found a Porsche key fob that they suspect was stolen.

While their investigation continued, police said they suspect more victims have not reported where their cars were broken into. Police urged any victims in such incidents to contact authorities by phone at 781-383-1212 or by email at Tips@Cohassetpolice.com.

