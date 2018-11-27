Cohasset Middle School teacher to face 5 more counts of indecent assault and battery on a child

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset Middle School teacher who has been on leave since pleading not guilty in September to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 will be back in court Wednesday to face five more counts, officials said.

Jeffrey Knight, 57, of Pembroke will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on five new charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 stemming from alleged incidents involving a second victim, according to a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The new charges are based on information gathered by investigators from the Cohasset Police Department and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

