COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset native has been named the commander for NASA’s upcoming SpaceX mission.

Astronaut and MIT graduate Stephen Bowen will join three other members of the Crew-6 team. This will be his fourth trip into space.

NASA says Crew-6 will conduct research that will benefit life on earth.

The launch is next month from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

