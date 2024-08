COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Normally, squirrels love being up in trees, but one in Cohasset this week proved an exception – he got his head stuck.

Police said they were able to get him loose by lathering him up in hand sanitizer.

As thanks, the squirrel did bite an officer, but they said they got a good laugh out of it.

