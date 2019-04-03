Cohasset police investigating reports of man approaching females in SUV

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police are investigating reports of a man approaching females in an SUV, asking them if they want a ride, police say.

Police received reports of young white male operating a grey 2009 Honda CR-V in and around Cohasset, approaching females and asking them if they want a ride, according to Cohasset police.

Police are urging anyone who has been approached by a person matching the description or has seen the vehicle to contact them at 781-383-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)