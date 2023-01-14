COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly obtained Cohasset police log is shedding light on how the investigation into the disappearance of a 39-year-old mother of three began.

The search for Ana Walshe, which has led to her husband being put behind bars on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation, began after the head of security for the company Ana Walshe works for called police Jan. 4 after the company learned her husband, Brian, hadn’t reported her missing.

Ana Walshe was last seen New Year’s Day.

During a conversation with police, Brian Walshe allegedly said his wife had left for Washington, D.C. on New Year’s Day and he hadn’t heard from her since.

A review of her cellphone data showed it had last pinged in the area of her home on Jan. 2.

Detectives have returned search warrants to the clerk’s office in Quincy District Court related to a search of the Walshe’s home, though a judge has ordered those documents impounded.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)