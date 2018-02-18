Cohasset Police: Man trapped inside plow-truck after becoming tangled in live electrical wires

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - Cohasset Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 5:50 a.m. near 290 Beechwood Street on Sunday.

The driver was trapped inside of his plow truck, which was tangled in live electrical wires, after he crashed into a pole.

National Grid came to the scene of the crash and had to turn off power in the area so the driver could be rescued.

It took crews about 45 minutes to get the 30-year-old Scituate man out of the truck. No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the driver to hit the pole.

Beechwood Street will remain without power and closed until about 12 p.m., when National Grid is able to finish replacing the pole.

Beechwood St @ #290 closed. Plow hit pole. No power until about noon today pic.twitter.com/xQI67JGt4V — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) February 18, 2018

Beechwood St. remains closed and without power due to crash. 30-yr old Scituate man took out pole with plow truck. Power should be back around noon today. Driver was trapped by live wires for 45-mins pic.twitter.com/pCpzzHx9b8 — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) February 18, 2018

