COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police are mourning the loss of a fellow office who passed away suddenly on Friday, officials announced.

Officer Mark Jenkins was pronounced dead after he collapsed while out to dinner with coworkers. CPR and life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to the Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

Jenkins was assigned to the criminal investigation unit, where he worked as a police computer forensics expert for Cohasset police and the United States Coast Guard Investigative Service.

“While our hearts are filled with sorrow, they are also filled with love, as we help Mark’s wife and children with final arrangements. Please say a prayer for the Jenkins family,” said Quigley.

Details about funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

