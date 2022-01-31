COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was transported to a hospital Monday after injuring herself on a Cohasset trail.
The 70-year-old was rescued from the Whitney Spur Trail after hiking deep into the woods and snow.
It took police, with the help of firefighters and a DPW loader, two hours to get her to safety.
She was transported to South Shore Hospital and is expected to be OK.
No further details were released.
