COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman was transported to a hospital Monday after injuring herself on a Cohasset trail.

The 70-year-old was rescued from the Whitney Spur Trail after hiking deep into the woods and snow.

It took police, with the help of firefighters and a DPW loader, two hours to get her to safety.

She was transported to South Shore Hospital and is expected to be OK.

No further details were released.

70-YOA female rescued from Whitney Spur Trail in #Cohasset after hiking deep into woods & snow and getting injured. 2-hours to extricate w/ help from CFD and DPW loader. Transported to @southshorehosp w/ non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/NjfvZnwxOJ — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) January 31, 2022

