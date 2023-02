COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police say a man who was caught on camera apparently trying to break into a house overnight was simply a case of a person who had the wrong address.

The incident occurred on Sohier Street. Police thanked their “social media detectives” who identified the man.

UPDATE- Our social media detectives identified the man in the video we posted earlier. Sounds like a case of mistaken address. Case closed! Thanks! — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) February 18, 2023

