Cohasset police searching for driver of white van who approached teenage girl

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset are turning the public for help identifying a man in a white van who approached a teenage girl in the town on Tuesday.

The man approached and talked to the girl on Beachwood Street in the area of Doane Street near the gate to Wompatuck State Park between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to the Cohasset Police Department.

There was no reported physical contact between the man and the girl but police say they would still like to identify him.

The man is described as white, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a medium height and weight. He was said to be wearing a “medical-type” mask and dark glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cohasset police at 7814-383-1055.

