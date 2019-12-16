Cohasset police searching for owner of ‘substantial sum’ of lost cash

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Did you lose a “substantial” amount of money in Cohasset yesterday? The police will give it back — if you can prove it’s yours.
Police said “a substantial sum” of money was found outside of a business on Route 3A and turned over to the department.
The person who lost the cash can call 781-383-1212 to get it back, but police will need to know where and what time it was lost, as well as the amount.
