COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man wanted in connection with a car theft.

Police say the man stole a $43,000 vehicle from a local business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cohasset police detectives at 781-383-1212.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

