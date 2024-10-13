COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man wanted in connection with a car theft.

Police say the man stole a $43,000 vehicle from a local business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cohasset police detectives at 781-383-1212.

