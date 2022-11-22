COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police are on the lookout for the person who hit and killed a dog with their car Monday.

Surveillance video caught the moments before the hit, near the intersection of Pond Street and Clay Spring Road. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome trim, and damage to the right front end.

