COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cohasset Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old woman who has not been seen since Jan. 1.

In a statement, Police Chief William Quigley reported that Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset early after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Walshe was described as having a height of 5’2″ and weight of 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. Officials said they believe she speaks “with an Eastern European accent.”

Anyone with info on Walshe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 781-383-1055, ext. 6108, or email officials at hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

