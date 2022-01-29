COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police are urging residents to stay off the roads amid Saturday’s nor’easter after a truck slid onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks.

Officers responding to the crash found a vehicle that had left the roadway and come to rest on the tracks at Spring Street, according to Cohasset police.

The Greenbush Commuter Line was was shut down for approximately 30 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

“Please stay off the roads. Driving conditions are treacherous,” Cohasset police said in a tweet.

#Cohasset the #MBTA tracks at Spring St crossing are now clear after a truck skidded onto the rails, shutting down the Greenbush Commuter Line x 30-mins. Please stay off the roads. Driving conditions are treacherous. pic.twitter.com/LbR0cBMJqV — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) January 29, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)