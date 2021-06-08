COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset are warning the public to be cautious following numerous bear sightings in the town on Tuesday morning.

Th bear, which was spotted in Scituate on Monday, was seen roaming around in the area of Doane and Beechwood streets, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Police urged residents to secure trash and remove bird feeders in order to prevent the bear from being attracted to their properties and said anyone who encounters the bear should stay away and not provoke it.

“Rumor has it he stopped by Mrs. Meklers Sugar Shack but did not have Venmo,” police joked in a Facebook post. “Still seeking food…Enjoy him from a distance.”

Police say they believe the bear is headed toward Wompatuck State Park.

There have also been reported sightings in Hanson, as well as near the borders of Whitman, Rockland, and Hanover.

