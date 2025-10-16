COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A fundraiser in Cohasset is getting in the Halloween spirit with their annual pumpkin patch artwork.

This year’s patch is in the shape of Casper the Friendly Ghost!

The funds raised from the patch will go towards a good cause. The Cohasset Appalachia Service Project takes groups to Appalachian coal mining counties in West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee to help repair and rebuild homes for underserved communities.

The pumpkin patch this year is in their 22nd fundraiser. The patch measures 60 feet by 120 feet at Wheelwright Park.

“I find a design that I like and I put it on eight and a half by 11, grid it out on there to one inch grids, and then I go out to the field, find the middle of the field, and one inch on my grid is 10 feet out on the field,” Phil Lehr said.

The patches clearly go big or “gourd” home. Lehr said Casper is the size of about half a football field. He also says creating these massive masterpieces is a top secret affair.

“We don’t tell anyone what the design is and even the volunteers that help put the pumpkins out aren’t told what it is,” Lehr said.

Lehr even leaves some mystery for himself.

“I never know how it’s gonna turn out ’til we actually get the photo from overhead,” Lehr said.

Lehr said he’s happy he can fund a good cause by providing family friendly fun.

“It’s kinda fun to have the kids try to guess what it is from the ground level, cause it’s challenging,” Lehr said.

