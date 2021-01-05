Cohasset residents fearful for kids, pets after 4 coyote attacks

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset residents say they’re worried about their children and pets after a coyote has attacked four dogs recently.

At a Zoom meeting by Cohasset police Tuesday, several people called in to say they’ve seen an increase in coyote sightings and attacks over the last month. One person said an attack sent their dog to the emergency room and her neighbors are worried.

“I’ve got three different sets of neighbors with three kids. they can’t let their kids play outside anymore because everyone is afraid,” said Suzanne Doherty. “Because now this thing is going after dogs that are 70 pounds, it’s going after deer.”