COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cohasset Teachers Association staged a demonstration in front of the superintendent’s office on Tuesday morning in a call to halt plans to transition to in-person learning on Wednesdays.

The school district is currently under a hybrid plan with an intent to increase in-person learning by adding alternating in-person Wednesdays within the existing cohorts as approved pending continued bargaining obligations with the CTA by the Cohasset School Committee on Oct. 28, according to Superintendent Patrick Sullivan.

The CTA argued that the public schools should stick with the current hybrid plan in place as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

“To bring the students back now at this time in this stage of the pandemic, it’s not common sense,” Robert Erlandsen, of the CTA, said outside of Sullivan’s office.

However, Sullivan maintained in a statement that, “There is no significant risk added by implementing the alternating in-person Wednesdays.”

“By adding the alternating in-person Wednesdays we are increasing the paramount in-person learning that benefits the students social-emotional and academic development, allows students more access to essential services, reduces potential food insecurity, helps with family employment, and reduces the anxiety that can come from excessive screen time… to mention just a few of the virtues of in-person learning,” he said.

Sullivan added that he respects the right of the CTA to assemble and that he remains open to discussion about safety measures amid the pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)