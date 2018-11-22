Cohasset truck crash into utility pole under investigation

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say they are investigating after a truck crashed into a utility pole, after which the driver reportedly fled the scene before abandoning the vehicle.

Police responded to the crash on Forest Ave at 2 a.m. to find the truck that suffered heavy damage after crashing after the utility pole.

The owners tracked down and spoke to the family of the truck’s registered owner, but family members told police he was out of town.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.

Car vs. pole on Forest Ave at 2am this morning. Driver left the scene and drove to area of the owners home, and abandoned the the truck with heavy damage. Officers spoke with family of the registered vehicle and they stated he was out of town. Crash is under active investigation. pic.twitter.com/LYmCqpD23h — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) November 22, 2018

