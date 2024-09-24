COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man in Cohasset fell into a pit Sunday while working at a construction site.

Cohasset police and fire responded to the old Atlantica Restaurant on Border Street after receiving report of someone “trapped in an open pit inside the construction site’s kitchen area.”

The 911 caller told authorites that the victim had self-extricated themselves but was injured and possibly hypothermic; the victim had been treading waer for more than 2 hours while trapped in the pit, which was filled with 8 feet of ocean water.

The victim was treated by Cohasset Fire Department paramedics and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim, a 43-year-old Cohasset resident, works for the LLC that owns a portion of the building.

“During the initial investigation at the scene, officers located a large open pit inside a dark kitchen filled with ocean water,” police said in a statement. “The pit was uncovered and unmarked.”

Federal Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration arrived at the site Monday, who will be assisted by the Cohasset Building Department and property owners to ensure the safety and security of the site.

