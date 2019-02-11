Cohen postpones Senate interview, citing medical reasons

Michael Cohen, right, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at federal court for his sentencing for dodging taxes, lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney for Michael Cohen says his closed-door testimony before the Senate intelligence committee has been postponed “due to post-surgery medical needs.”

Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, is under subpoena from the committee and was scheduled to talk to the panel Tuesday. Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, said in a statement on Monday that the interview had been postponed for medical reasons.

Davis said last month that Cohen had undergone minor shoulder surgery.

This is the third time Cohen has postponed congressional testimony. It is unclear if he has scheduled a new date to speak to the Senate investigators, who subpoenaed him to appear. Aides to Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and the top Democrat on the panel, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, declined to comment.

