LANSING, Mich. (WHDH) — People were cleaning out a family member’s house in Lansing, Michigan when they came across a unique discovery last Saturday.

The group found what they believed to be a live ammunition round and called the police.

The state police bomb squad conducted an X-ray of the round and determined that it was not live.

Upon further examination, state police say it was discovered to be a WWI round containing a hidden treasure of coins and bills ranging from the 1800s and early 1900s.

The non-live round was turned over to the bomb squad, while the coins and bills were left with the family.

