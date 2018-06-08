KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — Workers from one armored truck company spent Thursday afternoon picking money up from a Missouri highway.

Coins spilled onto the pavement when a truck slammed into the back of a Brinks truck that was stopped at a light on Route 152 in Kansas City.

The driver of the armored truck was not injured but the driver of the other truck is in critical condition.

Police closed a section of the highway for a few hours while they investigated and workers cleaned up the coins.

