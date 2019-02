Coca-Cola is expanding its product range with a new flavor hitting shelves later this month.

Orange vanilla is the company’s first new flavor in 10 years.

A Zero Sugar version will also be released in the new flavor.

Coke says the new flavor is for customers who want more variety.

