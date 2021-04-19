Coke sales rebound as vaccinations roll out and venues open

Coca-Cola Co. says its sales are steadily improving as vaccination rates increase and venues like stadiums, restaurants and theaters reopen around the world.

The company said its sales rose 5% in the January-March period this year, helped by strong growth in China and India. But the recovery is uneven.

Case volumes declined in North America and Europe, where many dining rooms and other venues remain closed.

Atlanta-based Coke said its net income dropped 19% to $2.2 billion in the first quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share. That exceeded Wall Street’s forecast. Coke’s revenue rose 5% to $9.0 billion.

