Cold and Quiet Stretch

Like the headline says, yes, we’re tracking a wintry feel to the air over the next several days, but with that cold, it is high pressure that is providing us a quiet and mostly sun-filled series of days lasting through the weekend.

What can we expect tonight? Well, we’ll see a few more clouds trickling in early as a system churns well to our south just off the coast of New Jersey. This system will remain out to sea and will not impact our area. Temperatures overnight will slip back into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Thursday will feature times of sun and clouds with more sunshine to start off the morning commute and clouds by the evening commute.

A cold front approaches the region by Friday, traversing the region Friday evening and ushering in a cooler airmass by Saturday. Saturday’s high temperatures will likely only stretch into the upper 20s.

This cool down is short-lived as temperatures rebound Sunday into the low to mid 30s.

A few more clouds stroll in Monday and Tuesday as a system moves off the coast of the Carolinas and out to sea. This system could bring a few snow showers Wednesday for the Cape and Islands, but it’s looking more likely that the system will remain over the open waters.

As always, we’ll keep a close eye on that system as we get closer.