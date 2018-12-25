Cold Christmas for residents of Roxbury housing complex amid gas leak repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a cold Christmas for many residents of the Academy Homes apartment complex in Roxbury as utility crews continue to work to repair a gas leak.

The gas leak that was first detected on Friday forced contractors to shut off service to all of the development’s housing units — meaning many of the residents were forced to find somewhere else to stay for the holidays. Some, however, tried to tough it out by using space heaters.

One resident said she’s made it through by “Bundling up and getting in bed with two blankets and a tiny little heater.”

In a statement, the management company Urban Edge said it is “working diligently with our contractors, National Grid and the City of Boston to rectify the situation as quickly as possible, though we anticipate it will not be resolved until after the Christmas holiday.”

“We are providing residents with heaters to ensure that they have heat and are in touch with Mayor Walsh’s office to make sure that they are aware of the situation,” the statement continued. “We are in contact with the residents and are keeping them up to date to the best of our ability. We value the health and safety of our residents and we look forward to resolving this challenge as soon as possible.”

