Cold rain, wet snow moves into Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Before the weekend arrives, Bay Staters will have to deal with the annoyance of slick morning and evening commutes Thursday with rain and snow on the way.

A system moving in from the west will bring cold rain and wet snow to Massachusetts starting around 7 a.m.

Points west and northwest of Interstate 495 will likely see the steadiest snow. By late morning, snow will mainly transition to rain showers.

Northwest of I-495 will receive a coating to two inches of snow, with areas east receiving a spotty coating. Southeastern Massachusetts and the coastline will not see snow accumulation as those areas will get mainly rain.

Most of the Bay State could see a few flakes this morning, mixed with rain through mid-morning. Could make for a short-lived coating on grassy surfaces & wet roads. #7News pic.twitter.com/XGEoOpN7HS — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) April 19, 2018

Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 40’s throughout the day. Some areas could see up to half an inch of rain.

Don't forget the rain gear today! We keep the chance for a chilly rain throughout the day into the evening commute. #7News pic.twitter.com/aAnGGzxO3m — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) April 19, 2018

Mother Nature have you feeling blue? Hang in there. Relief is in sight. A stretch of 60-degree weather starts Monday.

For the latest forecast, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)