Cold rain, wet snow on tap for Thursday

(WHDH) — Before the weekend arrives, Bay Staters will have to deal with the annoyance of slick morning and evening commute on Thursday. Rain and snow are on the way.

A system moving in from the west will bring cold rain and wet snow to Massachusetts starting around 7 a.m., 7’s Chris Lambert said.

Blah… back to a cold rain and even some wet snow in the mix tomorrow. Wet morning and evening commute. #7news pic.twitter.com/csSk3VBIX4 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 18, 2018

Northern Worcester County, along with points north and west of Boston will likely see some wet snow. A coating to an inch of snow is expected. Parts of western Massachusetts could see up to 3 inches.

Temperatures will sit in the 40s throughout the day. The snow will give way to widespread rain across the state by the afternoon. It will persist into the early evening. Some areas could see up to half an inch of rain.

About a quarter to half inch of rain tomorrow, nowhere near the soaker we had Monday. pic.twitter.com/dPOEEQ0cbC — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 18, 2018

Mother Nature have you feeling blue? Hang in there. Relief is in sight. Lambert is calling for a stretch of 60-degree weather starting on Monday.

