Get ready for more March madness over the next few days! Temperatures will continue to be all over the place.

Your Friday was a colder day, too, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s. However, with significant winds, it certainly felt like it was the middle of winter again.

The rest of your Friday night will continue to be breezy with temperatures in the low 30s. Overnight into Saturday morning, lows will get down to the mid to upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.

The sun will be out for your Saturday!

That won’t allow for much of a temperature warm-up, though. Highs will top off in the upper 30s and low 40s. While Saturday will be breezy, it won’t be as windy as your Friday. Winds will still gust over 30-40 mph.

Saturday night before you go to bed, don’t forget to spring your clocks forward an hour! The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Anything connected to the internet will likely change on its own, but your stove or microwave will likely need to be changed.

Sunday will be bright to start but clouds will roll in later in the day. Morning lows will be down to the 20s with warmer afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. With a breeze still, that’ll only feel like the 30s.

Winds won’t be as strong Sunday as they will be Saturday, but we’ll still get some occasional gusts over 30 mph.

Next week we’ll be warming right back up! Mornings will still be in the 30s but Monday’s highs will reach near 50 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny and winds a bit breezy. Tuesday, bright and breezy still with highs into the upper 50s. Wednesday, near 50 again with bright skies. Temperatures along the coast will be cooler, though. Thursday, a mixture of sun and clouds with highs back to near 60 degrees. Friday, again back to near 50 with dry skies.