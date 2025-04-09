Hello sunshine! It was nice to see bright blue skies today. If only, it would last a little longer. We’ll see increasing clouds tomorrow. That’s ahead of an unsettled pattern that carries us into the weekend. Deja vu anyone?

It was cold this morning! In fact, Boston’s low temperature was only four degrees away from the record set way back in 1876 (!). Plan on it being cold again tonight. We’ll have mainly clear skies, light wind and dry air in place, so most of us will fall back below freezing. Whatever winter gear you had on this morning, you’ll want to keep handy for tomorrow. Luckily, there will be less wind tomorrow morning, so our wind chill values won’t be as low.

Enjoy the bright sun we get to see in the morning. It will fade through the day behind increasing clouds.

Milder air works in above us tomorrow. That along with a south to southeast breeze will allow temperatures to reach close to seasonable highs inland. The wind will be onshore and keep temperatures in the 40s for the coast. Water temperatures in the Atlantic are still in the low 40s.

Clouds will dominant through the weekend. Below is the Euro’s relative humidity cross section. The deeper blues and purple indicate when you can expect more cloud cover and the chance for showers. Unfortunately, the timing is not on our side. It lines up Friday through the weekend.

Friday it’s a spotty shower chance with rainfall amounts near .10″.

Rain chances go up Saturday. Temperatures could support a mix for the Hills. Showers will still be around on Sunday. Through Monday, some towns could pick up near and above 1″ of rain.

Now to the good part of the forecast… 60s return Monday and stick around for Tuesday. Sunshine make a return as well.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black