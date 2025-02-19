Temperatures stayed below average today. Luckily, there was less wind and still abundant sunshine. However, that certainly didn’t help offset the chill!

Tonight it will be very cold once again. Temperatures fall into the single digits for towns within MetroWest and Worcester County and teens along the coast. Whatever coat or winter accessories you grabbed this morning, you’ll want them again tomorrow morning.

Looking at radar and satellite below, a storm is bringing snow and rain showers to the Mid Atlantic and South. The center of that low pressure stays to our south tomorrow into Friday. We’ll be on the northern fringes of it, so towns across Southern New England will see the snow.

Here’s the timing. Ocean-effect snow showers are possible tomorrow morning along the North Shore and pivoting south to the South Shore by the afternoon. By the evening, snow showers advance in from the aforementioned storm. Those snow showers will generally be confined to southern Plymouth County, the Cape and Islands. As the system continues to peel around midnight, ocean-enhancement will continue to accumulate snow on parts of the Cape and Nantucket. The snow winds down early Friday morning.

Snow forecast is below. Most of pick up a coating. More accumulation is found across southeast Mass. Highest amounts of 3-5″ will be found on the mid to outer Cape and Nantucket.



Behind the system, a gusty wind returns Friday. Temperatures will make a gradual day to day climb over the next 7 days. 30s this weekend. 40s next week. We could get a few flurries Sunday. A Clipper system could bring showers Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black