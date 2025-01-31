We’ve got a cold wind ahead this weekend, with a few chances for some snow.

First, the rain we’ve got out there for our Friday is expected to switch to snow for near and north of the Mass Pike this evening. Some spots across southeastern Massachusetts may very briefly switch to snow later tonight. However, most of the accumulation will stay in northern Massachusetts where there could be 1-3 inches total.

Snow for most ends Saturday morning, but there may be a lingering isolated snow shower on the Cape into the afternoon.

Otherwise, for most, the day will be bright, cold and windy. We could see wind gusts topping 25-30 mph with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape will be warmer in the mid to upper 30s. Feels-like temperatures, or wind chills, will be about 10 degrees colder than it really is.

Saturday night will be frigid. Lows will get down into the single digits and the teens under mostly clear skies. Thankfully the wind will die down by then.

Sunday will feature increasing clouds, not much wind, but still-cold temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s with it being a couple of degrees warmer in the southeast.

Our next chance for some snow comes Sunday night into Monday. While this will end as snow for most, it may end as rain across southeastern Massachusetts; mainly near Boston and southeast.

The rest of Monday will be cloudy, breezy and pretty mild with highs into the mid 40s!

Tuesday looks partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Wednesday, we’ll be back into the 30s with chances for rain and snow late in the day. That system sticks around as we make it back into the mid to upper 40s for Thursday, bringing a changeover to rain for that day.