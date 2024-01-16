Snow, sleet and rain gave way to colder temperatures across Massachusetts and beyond Tuesday night, prompting new warnings from officials after an already busy day of travel troubles, snow removal and canceled classes for some local school districts.

The region’s latest storm dropped snow across much of New England throughout the day, with many Massachusetts communities seeing between three and five inches of accumulation. Snow totals were lower along Cape Cod and the South Coast, where snow flipped to rain Tuesday morning.

Though stormy weather had largely pulled away from the region by 9 p.m., falling temperatures had triggered a re-freeze now forecast to linger for several days.

Crashes reported in several communities amid snowy, icy conditions

While snow and slush piled up, many drivers and first responders encountered issues on roads beginning early Tuesday morning.

Among problems, emergency crews in Concord responded after a pickup truck crashed through a guardrail and ended up in the Sudbury River.

Two people in the truck at the time of the crash were able to get out on their own, according to the Concord Fire Department. There were no serious injuries.

In Newton, emergency crews responded around 5 a.m. after a salt truck crashed into a building.

In Mashpee, a school bus slid off a local road and crashed into a tree. There were no reported injuries.

Hours later, in Uxbridge, local police on Tuesday night said they were on scene with state police after a series of crashes and spin-outs on Route 146 near Exit 1.

Police said crashes happened on both sides of the highway, prompting lane closures.

Uxbridge police warned of heavy black ice conditions and asked motorists to avoid the area.

“Please stay off the roads unless you absolutely must go out,” police said.

The state Department of Transportation reported additional crashes on highways in several communities Tuesday, including jackknifed tractor-trailers in Newbury and Harvard.

Cold weather expected after storm

A winter weather advisory expired Tuesday evening with the end of the day’s storm.

Winter temperatures persisted, nonetheless.

Temperatures are now expected to remain low in the coming days, potentially falling below 10 degrees by Sunday.

