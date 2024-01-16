Colder temperatures are expected after widespread snow on Tuesday left commuters dealing with slick driving conditions and prompted school districts to either cancel or delay classes throughout Massachusetts.

The latest storm dropped snow across much of New England throughout the day, with most of Massachusetts expected to see anywhere from three to five inches of accumulation. Expected snow totals were lower along Cape Cod and the South Coast, where snow flipped to rain Tuesday morning.

By 4 p.m., a fading mix of snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain spilled across southern New England, with snow lingering west of I-495. A wintery mix spread over the Route 128 corridor while light rain fell on Boston and points to the east and south.

Stormy weather is expected to pull out of the region by the end of the day before colder temperatures arrive, likely triggering a re-freeze.

Crashes reported in several communities as snow falls across region

While snow and slush piled up, many drivers and first responders encountered issues on roads Tuesday.

Among problems, emergency crews in Concord responded after a pickup truck crashed through a guardrail and ended up in the Sudbury River.

Two people in the truck got out on their own, according to the Concord Fire Department, but one was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

In Newton, emergency crews responded around 5 a.m. after a salt truck crashed into a building.

The state Department of Transportation reported additional crashes on highways in several communities, including jackknifed tractor-trailers in Newbury and Harvard.

Cold weather, slick conditions expected after storm

A winter weather advisory remained in effect across southern New England Tuesday afternoon, scheduled to stay in place until 7 p.m.

Though the advisory will expire, forecasts project colder temperatures beginning Tuesday night, with low temperatures dipping well below 20 degrees in the coming days.

The chill is expected to lead to slick conditions on roads as lingering slush and water turns to ice.

