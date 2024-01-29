Many across southern New England woke up to a mix of snow, rain and slush Monday morning after a messy winter storm moved into the region overnight.

With colder temperatures on the way, many were already digging out shortly after sunrise after winter weather prompted school closures or delays in several communities and made for dangerous conditions on many roads. Several cities including Worcester and Fitchburg also announced winter parking bans while crews got to work clearing streets.

Patchy snow lingered in many spots across the region as of around 7 a.m., with temperatures near 32 degrees.

Communities in southern New Hampshire and the Worcester Hills region saw the highest snow totals to date from this storm, with New Ipswich, New Hampshire recording 8.8 inches just past 7 a.m.

Ashby, Mass. had 8.3 inches of snow.

Ashburnham had 7.7 inches.

Worcester itself had 3.4 inches as measured at Worcester Regional Airport.

Snow totals dropped off significantly closer to the coast, with Boston recording just .2 inches of snow.

Some snow is expected to continue falling particularly in southeastern Massachusetts through the day, but accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Beyond the snow, gusty wind is expected in coastal areas Monday before a colder weather pattern settles in for the days ahead, with low temperatures sliding below 20 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

