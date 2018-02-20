Coldilocks, oldest polar bear in United States, dies

(WHDH) — The oldest polar bear in the United States has passed away at age 37.

The Philadelphia Zoo announced Tuesday the death of Coldilocks, who was euthanized due to a recent serious decline in her health.

Coldilocks was born on Dec. 13, 1989, at Seneca Park Zoo before arriving in Philadelphia in 1981.

“Coldilocks well surpassed the typical lifespan for polar bears and was the oldest polar bear in the country. During her many years in Philadelphia, Coldilocks delighted people of all ages and inspired them to care about polar bears and conservation issues endangering them,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Those who wish to support Coldilocks’ legacy are encouraged to donate to Polar Bears International.

